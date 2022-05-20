Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Despegar.com stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

DESP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

