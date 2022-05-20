Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Despegar.com stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.
DESP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
