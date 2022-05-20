Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,918

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,918 ($35.97) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,672.50.

Experian stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,731. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

