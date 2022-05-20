Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $74.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

BJ stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

