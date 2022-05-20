Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $135.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

