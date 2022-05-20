Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $68.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

NYSE KSS opened at $45.04 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

