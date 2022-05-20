Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target to €17.00

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($20.83) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SFRGY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

