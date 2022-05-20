Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,060 ($37.72) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEVR. Barclays cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,030 ($37.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,232.22 ($27.52).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,576.52 ($19.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,732.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,166.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,451 ($17.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($35.39).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.