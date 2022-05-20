Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FQVTF. BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($36.98) to GBX 1,870 ($23.05) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,030 ($37.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,175.71.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

