Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Target Price to GBX 3,253

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,512 ($55.62) to GBX 3,253 ($40.10) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Friday. Future has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

