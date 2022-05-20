Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.03 ($7.32).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €6.80 ($7.09) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of €11.25 ($11.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.09 and a 200 day moving average of €6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

