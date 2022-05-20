Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.96 ($24.96).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.08 ($18.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.69. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

