Devinder Kumar Sells 28,966 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.50. 163,959,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,063,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
