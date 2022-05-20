Devinder Kumar Sells 28,966 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.50. 163,959,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,063,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

