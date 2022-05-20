DHI Group (DHX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DHI Group (NYSE: DHX):

5/12/2022 – DHI Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – DHI Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

5/5/2022 – DHI Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00.

5/4/2022 – DHI Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – DHI Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – DHI Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 142,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,149. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $319.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

