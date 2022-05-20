Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,150 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,150 ($51.16) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,108.82 ($50.65).

Diageo stock traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,607.50 ($44.47). The company had a trading volume of 3,695,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,535. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,847.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,810.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($43.02) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,196.38). Insiders have acquired 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

