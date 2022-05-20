Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.21) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.
DEO stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
