Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. 43,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.47.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

