Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

DIN opened at $68.21 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

