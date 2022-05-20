Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of DSEY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Diversey has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $2,807,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diversey by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 722.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

