Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton Sells 45,800 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 502,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,073. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

