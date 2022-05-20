Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.47.

Dollar General stock opened at $201.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

