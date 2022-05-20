Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $64,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $336.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.58 and its 200-day moving average is $448.00. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

