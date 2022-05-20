Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $98,395.44 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,643,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,078,249.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 497.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Donegal Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

