Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $155,700.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,263.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $487.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.06.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
