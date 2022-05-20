DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $997,950.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $997,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,724.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DASH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 8,869,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,800. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

