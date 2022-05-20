Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Insider Richard Lampen Purchases 5,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) insider Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,676,225.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.76 per share, for a total transaction of 135,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00.

DOUG stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 5.09. 483,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,553. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.07 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.65.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOUG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

