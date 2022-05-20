Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.40 ($6.45).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.29) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

