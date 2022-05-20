Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -443.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

