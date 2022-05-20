DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.17. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

