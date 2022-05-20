Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.07, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.