e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

