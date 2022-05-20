Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON:EYE opened at GBX 420 ($5.18) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($8.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of £109.64 million and a P/E ratio of 182.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.97.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (Get Rating)
