Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:EYE opened at GBX 420 ($5.18) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($8.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of £109.64 million and a P/E ratio of 182.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.97.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

