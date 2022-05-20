Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of EXP opened at $126.22 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

