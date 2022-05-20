Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

NYSE ECC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. 154,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $503.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

