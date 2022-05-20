Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 154,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,004. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

