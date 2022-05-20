Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of EIC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.92. 15,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

