Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
NYSE:EIC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.53.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income (Get Rating)
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Income (EIC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.