Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:EIC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

