East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 59.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in East West Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.