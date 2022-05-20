easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.36) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.27 ($8.60).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 526.80 ($6.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 536.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 569.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
See Also
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.