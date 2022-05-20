easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.36) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.27 ($8.60).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 526.80 ($6.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 536.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 569.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Insiders bought a total of 21,577 shares of company stock worth $10,625,130 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

