easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.03) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.36) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.27 ($8.60).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 515.40 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 536.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 569.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Insiders have bought 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,130 over the last quarter.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.