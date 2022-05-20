easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $570.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.81.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.