Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.
TSE CMG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.88. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.10 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.
