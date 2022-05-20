Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

TSE CMG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.88. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.10 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

