Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$3.51. The firm had revenue of C$15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.23 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

