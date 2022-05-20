Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 488,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. 45,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

