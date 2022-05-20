EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 21,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,660. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.