eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $24,368.78 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 14,086 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $24,368.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $236,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 21,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,974. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.