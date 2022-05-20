Eight Capital Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$5.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,702. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

