El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.86 Million

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $126.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.70 million and the lowest is $125.09 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $121.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $474.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.60 million to $481.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $504.91 million, with estimates ranging from $491.80 million to $519.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 129,137 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 76,947 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

