Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

NYSE ESTC opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

