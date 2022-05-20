Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on EENEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,350 ($16.64) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.83.
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
