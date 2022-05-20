Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $256,780.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EA traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $130.02. 3,542,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,530. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 120,861 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 24,486 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 121,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

